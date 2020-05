(WIVB) – Does your car need a wash right now?

Delta Sonic exterior car washes in New York are now open for everyone!

The car wash chain announced the news on its Facebook page, adding that detail shops, vacuums, and towel driving are still not available, although they plan to offer those services in the upcoming weeks.

Current car wash hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Last month, Delta Sonic reopened its car washes for Unlimited Members only.