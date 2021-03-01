Democratic Assemblyman calls for Cuomo resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in a Tweet on Monday. Saying he believes it would be “good for the state.”
Several lawmakers have called for the governor’s resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal. Two women have come forward as of Monday afternoon, accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct while they were employed by the state.
Some lawmakers have been outspoken on another scandal plaguing the Cuomo Administration, the handling of nursing homes, and reporting of deaths.