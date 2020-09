(WIVB) – A high-profile killer from Buffalo has died in prison.

Dennis Donahue spent 13 years in prison for the murder of Joan Giambra in 1993. He was also a suspect in the unsolved murders of Carol Reed in the 1970s and Crystalynn Girard in 1993.

Girard’s mother spent 15 years in prison until advancement in DNA technology helped detectives link Donahue to the case and exonerate her.

Donahue died of natural causes in Coxsackie State Prison last week.