Department of Defense announces 4th of July Flyovers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)--Police say a massive party brought gridlock to parts of Niagara Falls early Saturday morning.

It happened on 14th street near Niagara Street and Portage Road. Officers estimate 300 people were at this party, and no one was wearing a mask.

Officers did check throughout the night to make sure nothing got out of control. Police say they received reports of a woman shot at the party but found no victim, no shooter, and the party started breaking up.