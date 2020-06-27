(WIVB)–The military is finding new and socially distant ways to help people celebrate the 4th of July.
The Department of Defense announced Saturday, they are planning flyovers in cities that played roles in the American Revolution. That includes New York City.
About 17-hundred service members will participate in celebrations across the nation.
Department of Defense announces 4th of July Flyovers
(WIVB)–The military is finding new and socially distant ways to help people celebrate the 4th of July.