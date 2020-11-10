Department of Labor awarding $1.8M+ to New York for opioid response

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Labor is adding funding to an opioid-crisis grant for the New York Department of Labor. The $1,863,815 award will support addiction and overdose prevention services in the 22 New York counties:
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Duchess
- Essex
- Franklin
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Herkimer
- Madison
- Monroe
- Nassau
- Oneida
- Ontario
- Onondaga
- Orange
- Putnam
- Seneca
- Suffolk
- Sullivan
- Wayne
- Westchester
- Yates
This is an opioid-crisis National Health Emergency Dislocated Worker Grant meant for areas that are significantly affected by the opioid epidemic. The project will provide employment and training in fields working to address the opioid crisis, like peer recovery, mental health, and pain management.
New York was able to request this funding because the opioid crisis is considered a national public health emergency. Dislocated Worker Grants fund local worker programs in response to large and unexpected economic events that cause unemployment.