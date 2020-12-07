Depew man pleads guilty to two counts of attempted robbery

(WIVB) – A Depew man has admitted to attempting two robberies in April.

Brandon Campbell, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree attempted robbery Monday in State Supreme Court.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Campbell pulled his vehicle over on South Transit Road in the Village of Depew in the early morning hours of April 23 and called a pedestrian over. He then showed the pedestrian a shotgun and demanded the victim’s wallet and backpack.

The victim then handed over the items and Campbell drove away.

Campbell also admitted to trying to rob a convenience store on Transit Road the next day.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 4. He remains released on $7,500 bond.