DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Depew’s Founder’s Day Parade will be taking place on Saturday, July 27.

Starting at Noon, the parade will begin at the intersection of Main and Penora streets.

It will then go down Sanilac St. to Terrace Blvd. before ending at Marengo St.

The parade will be followed with a ceremony by Village Mayor Kevin Peterson and the Board of Trustees.