Deputies arrest three for trespassing in Erie County Park, one in possession of crack

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Three people have been arrested following a premise check at the Bailey Peninsula Natural Habitat Park just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies observed the three in the park after hours. An investigation led them to find 25-year-old Chad Foss of Alden possessed crack and 47-year-old Keary Keane of Lackawanna had an outstanding warrant from the City of Lackawanna.

The third individual, 33-year-old Corinne Wolfson of Buffalo, is charged with trespassing and was released with appearance tickets.

Foss was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation for trespassing. Officials say he was released with appearance tickets.

Deputies charged Keane with trespassing and turned over to Lackawanna Police for the warrant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss