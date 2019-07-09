Deputies arrest three for trespassing in Erie County Park, one in possession of crack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Three people have been arrested following a premise check at the Bailey Peninsula Natural Habitat Park just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies observed the three in the park after hours. An investigation led them to find 25-year-old Chad Foss of Alden possessed crack and 47-year-old Keary Keane of Lackawanna had an outstanding warrant from the City of Lackawanna.

The third individual, 33-year-old Corinne Wolfson of Buffalo, is charged with trespassing and was released with appearance tickets.

Foss was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation for trespassing. Officials say he was released with appearance tickets.

Deputies charged Keane with trespassing and turned over to Lackawanna Police for the warrant.