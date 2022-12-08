BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied to the cell bars.

Authorities say the individual resisted their attempts to intervene when they entered the cell. Eventually, deputies were able to cut the sheet from the individual’s neck.

Medical staff from the Division of Correctional Heath assumed care of the individual. He was transported to an area hospital via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Authorities say the individual has been discharged from the hospital and returned to the holding center.