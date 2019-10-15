Designs for carousel and mixed use facility project at Canalside get a green light from Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation approved the designs for both the Buffalo Heritage Carousel project and the Heritage Point project Tuesday.

“I think what this clearly means, and it continues the excitement that’s been happening over the last couple of years,” said Robert Gioia Chairman Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel project features a 6 thousand square foot roundhouse with a vintage carousel inside. It was built back in 1924 by Spillman Engineering Company in North Tonawanda.



The Heritage Point project calls for the development of the South Aud Block, which is near the Tim Horton’s Statue down on Canalside. The renderings show two mixed use buildings. Featuring both residential, office and restaurant space.

Representatives from the developer Sinatra & Company hope say they hope to open in 2021. They released a statement saying they look forward to getting construction started.

Ground breaking for the carousel will take place on Wednesday and ground breaking for Heritage Point is set to happen in November.

