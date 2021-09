BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Developer Douglas Jemal is planning to add hundreds of apartments and parking spaces to the Statler Building in downtown Buffalo.

The building will also feature 100,000 sq. ft. of event space as well as retail.

The renovation will come with a price tag of $100 million.

Jemal bought the Statler last year after the death of developer Mark Croce.

The building is almost a hundred years old.