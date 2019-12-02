Developers aim to move forward with Elmwood Crossing Project

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The debate on what to do with the former Women and Children’s Hospital site continues. It’s called the Elmwood Crossing Project, part of which is already underway.

Residents concerned about the plans met with Buffalo Council Member David Rivera Monday.

Resident Linda Gellman says she wants to stress that they’re not against redeveloping the site, they just want it to be a reflection of their community.

Sinatra Real Estate and Ellicott Development are teaming up on this project. The plans are to create a mix of residential, retail and office space. That includes apartments, town-homes and a grocery store.

Developers are now asking the council board to approve a planned unit development, or PUD, which would allow 21 variances from the city’s green code.

Residents say they’re concerned with the PUD request and if it meets the green code requirements.

Rivera says the city with continue working with the developers and residents but that eventually a decision will have to be made.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get everyone to agree on what should be there but at some point we have to move forward, we can’t just linger, we can’t let it just sit there for a number of years. Every month that goes by every year that goes by there’s blight there’s disinvestment, the businesses suffer and the neighbors, the residents suffer as well

The groups that have voiced their support for the project include members of the Bryant – Oakland – Summer Association and the Atlantic – West Utica Block Club.

Council members will vote on the planned unit development on December 10. If approved, each individual plan within the development will have to go before the planning board. Rivera said this will allow more opportunities for the community to weigh in on the project.