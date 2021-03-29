Developers of “Station Twelve” project in Amherst say they plan to restart construction on June 1

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you have been wondering what is happening with that big open space that used to be Northtown Plaza, Amherst officials say to wait a few months.

A new lifestyle center called “Station Twelve” is coming to the site- but progress has been painfully slow.



Boston-based owner, WS Development is promising that Station 12 will be the first of its kind for Western New York, but right now, it is just building frames.



“They have hired 24-hour security, they have put up surveillance systems,” said Brian Kulpa, Amherst Town Supervisor. “They have maintained the fencing, they have put roofs on where they had not had roofs on.”

Kulpa says the developer has faced a number of obstacles over the two years of work, including tough negotiations with the high-end retailers they are bringing in, a slowing economy, and the pandemic that stopped most of the work cold.

The contractor for one of the anchor stores even asked to take back their building permit, which the town refused- but the other contractors are staying in.

“Those contractors have told us they have had no problems with WS Development, since this pause was put in place, but that their contracts remain viable,” Kulpa said.

Kulpa says the town has even changed the zoning for the 18-acre site, in case some non-retail businesses want to move in.

“We certainly have tried to make it possible for them to have another route if they need it,” Kulpa said. “To this day they are still very insistent that it is retail only.”

Town officials are also mindful that other projects around town are progressing.

“That’s what really makes you kind of makes you scratch your head,” Kulpa said. “How come all these other firms are able to do this other work here- even with the pandemic, and even with pandemic pricing- and they are still at a standstill.”

WS development is telling Kulpa they plan to re-start construction on June 1.

Kulpa says some of the retailers are looking at space nearby to open for business temporarily, while others might not wait, and try to move on.

