DinoFEST to offer hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dinosaurs roamed the earth 65 million years ago. This weekend, you can walk among them at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

DinoFEST is back and it’s expected to bring in big crowds.

“Dinosaurs fascinate us when we’re children, and some of us stay fascinated our whole lives,” said David Cinquino, the director of exhibits at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

That’s why DinoFEST is offering fun for all ages.

Friday night, the museum is inviting the 21 and older crowd in for Adult DinoFEST, which will feature activities, music, and a cash bar.

Then Saturday, DinoFEST is for everyone, with hands-on experiences for all.

“It’s a great day to make memories as a family,” Cinquino said.

Some of those memories can include activities to help figure out what dinosaurs ate by looking at their fossilized teeth and even their droppings.

Fortunately, that’s not an activity that will get your hands dirty.

Others, like digging for dinos in Oobleck, are much gooier. (For the uninitiated, Oobleck is a non-Newtonian fluid made from cornstarch and water, with properties of both liquids and solids.)

“Learning’s all about playing, especially in science,” said Sarajane Gomlak-Greene, the director of museum programs and experiences at the Buffalo Museum of Science, “So giving people an opportunity to really look at things they haven’t looked at before but really just get their brains moving.”

This weekend, you can get your brain moving by getting up close with fossils big and small, and Ravage Promotions is bringing some dinosaurs back to life, giving visitors a chance to interact with a moving velociraptor and T-Rex.

Plus, you can meet a real-life paleontologist to pick his brain.

It’s all about prompting questions and helping visitors ‘Find Why’, the motto of the museum.

“It’s intriguing to see what is a fossil? What does that mean? How does it become a fossil? We’ll have some experiences to talk about that,” Cinquino said.

“But then,” he added, “how do feathers and dinosaurs go together? Or how does a comet and a dinosaur go together?”

You can get answer to those questions and more at the Buffalo Museum of Science this weekend.

For more information and to buy tickets to DinoFEST Saturday, click here.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets for Adult DinoFEST Friday evening.