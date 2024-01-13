BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo is discouraging parishioners from attending mass this weekend amid severe winter weather across Western New York, Bishop Michael Fisher said Saturday.

Churches that can live-stream masses have been asked to do so.

“Please respect the travel bans in our communities,” Fisher said in a statement Saturday. “If your community has travel restrictions, or dangerous weather conditions, do not attempt to attend Mass in person.”

A travel ban has been issued for all of Erie County beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday and will last until at least 6 a.m. on Sunday. Winter weather is expected to get more intense beginning around 6 p.m. and will last until the overnight hours.

The Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m. after it was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.