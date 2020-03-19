Diocese of Buffalo cutting 21 jobs at Catholic Center

(WIVB) – The Diocese of Buffalo has announced it will accelerate plans to eliminate 21 positions and cut three positions from full- to part-time at its Main Street Catholic Center, due to the expected financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health insurance for those affected will continue through the end of April, a statement from the Diocese said.

“While we deeply regret the very personal impact that this process of realignment will have on dedicated employees of the Catholic Center, we must assess how best to deploy the resources of the Diocese in ways that reflect responsible stewardship and which offer the greatest benefit for our parishes,” said Fr. Peter Karalus, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia. “We anticipate that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will exacerbate the financial challenges that the Diocese is already confronting. This is why we are accelerating our plans to better align the functions of the Catholic Center with the needs of our parishes. “