Diocese of Buffalo files adversary proceeding to stop CVA cases from moving forward

News
(WIVB) – The Diocese of Buffalo has taken legal action to stop lawsuits filed under the Child Victims’ Act from moving forward.

The Diocese recently filed an adversary proceeding.

Currently, all of the lawsuits against the Diocese are frozen because it’s in bankruptcy. However, lawsuits that name a parish or school are only stopped temporarily because the parish or school is not in bankruptcy, meaning that they could still go to trial.

Attorney Steve Boyd told News 4 that this action is meant to freeze the cases so that they don’t reach the courtroom.

“For example, if there’s a lawsuit filed against the Diocese and “John Doe” Parish, the John Doe Parish can now move forward,” Boyd explained. “The Diocese does not want that to happen because in that case, we will be able to get through the discovery process to see the secret files they don’t want us to see.”

News 4 has reached out to the Diocese.

