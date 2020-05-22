1  of  2
Coronavirus
Diocese of Buffalo looking into possible mergers for schools, parishes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Diocese of Buffalo will be identifying options for possible mergers of parishes and schools amid a sharp decrease in parish revenues and an expected drop in donations for their annual appeal, the Diocese announced Friday.

“The emergence and continuing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated financial challenges confronting parishes as well as Diocesan operations,” a press release from the Diocese said.

The Diocese will not be in a position to continue to subsidize Catholic schools given the current environment, the statement added- but the church will look into partnering with other organizations and donors that are committed to Catholic education and essential ministries.

The Diocese has launched an initiative to re-envision the mission of the Catholic Church in Western New York, working with church leaders to ” ensure Diocesan resources are focused on the Church’s essential mission”, the statement says.

