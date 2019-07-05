Diocese of Buffalo responds to arrest of former school psychiatrist charged with possession of child porn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Diocese of Buffalo has responded to the arrest of David Calaiacovo, a former school psychologist in West Seneca, charged with receipt and possession of child porn.

In a statement released this afternoon, representatives from the diocese say they began a review of Catholic schools in the West Seneca District immediately after being informed of Calaiacovo’s arrest.

During the review, the diocese learned he did some testing at Queen of Heaven, no complaints of inappropriate conduct were reported at the school, but all parents were alerted by principal Mary Damico.

The diocese released the message sent from Mary Damico to parents regarding Calaiacovo this afternoon:

“Good morning families & Happy 4th of July! I just want to reach out to our families regarding the recent news article about a former West Seneca (WS) employee, Mr. Dave Calaiacovo. After speaking to Matt Bystrak, the WS Superintendent, Fr. Greg and I want everyone to know that we are very vigilant here and have the students’ safety at the forefront of our minds. Mr. Calaiacovo has been in our building to conduct testing on various students in his capacity as the school district’s school psychologist. Fr. Greg and I want to echo Mr. Bystrak’s statement to the district’s parents: “Today the District was informed that a former staff member was arrested on charges relating to child pornography. The safety and welfare of our students is of the highest priority. We are not aware of any allegations of inappropriate conduct toward students and are fully prepared to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it unfolds.” We want to express our willingness to work with all parents to discern if there were any concerns coming from the students regarding this. Please feel free to reach out to me or Fr. Greg with concerns. Mr. Bystrak also wanted to let our parents know he is available to help if needed as well. I realize this is not the kind of news that you want on your holiday; however, it is important for you to know that we are not taking this matter lightly.” Sincerely, Mary Damico, Principal

Diocese officials were able to confirm Calaiacovo did not provide any services at Notre Dame Academy, but Diocesan Superintendent, Dr. Michael LaFever, is examining if he participated with other Catholic schools.