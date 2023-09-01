BUFFALO, N.Y. – This weekend, four college football games are airing on WIVB: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Texas Tech vs. Wyoming, Northwestern vs. Rutgers, and Oregon State vs. San Jose State.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on WIVB in Western New York, but since WIVB was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that they restore WIVB to their systems.

WIVB’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at (800) 531-5000 and complain.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the games: