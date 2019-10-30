Discovery reform causing concerns among WNY legal officials

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s passed Criminal Justice Reform earlier this year. It addressed issues like bail reform, discovery reform and speedy trial reform.

The discovery reform allows the defense to access information that the prosecution has sooner than traditionally offered. An aspect that is raising some eyebrows, however, is it also allows defense attorneys to ask permission at to check out the crime scene.

“Now the crime scene here could be someone’s home, even more concerning to me, is the crime scene could be someone’s bedroom,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. “Council for the defendant has the right to ask a judge to go into that bedroom and inspect the scene and obviously, that is very concerning to me.”

Some say discovery reform gives people access to information needed to help cultivate their defense.



“So, for a defense lawyer now, that they’re giving us permission to ask for the ability to go to the crime scene that allows us to take measurements, take photographs, angles, if there was allegedly bullet shots where did they come from,” said Barry Covert attorney and legal analyst.

“All these concerns that I’m hearing from law enforcement, from prosecutors are all issues that they can raise with the judge. We don’t have the automatic right to go to the crime scene. We have the ability now to ask the judge for permission. The judge can set whatever conditions he wants to or she wants to make it a reasonable situation, they may or may not let the defendant join us when we go to the crime scene if that’s an issue.”



If there’s a privacy request, Flynn says law enforcement can be present as well.

“That’s all fine, but so what,” he said. “Now, instead of having two people, perhaps trample through the victim’s home, now you’re going to have a third and a couple of police officers with him. So, now I’m going to have more people trampling through your home, now after a terrible tragedy happened. How’s that good for the victim?”

The law takes effect in January. Flynn says if residents call for it, they can push for possible future amendments to the law.