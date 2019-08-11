Disney launches new vacation package for families

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resprt in Anaheim, Calif. Visiting Mickey and Minnie just got more expensive. The Walt Disney Co. says it has raised ticket prices to attend Disneyland, Walt Disney World and the rest of its U.S. theme parks, effective Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. A one-day ticket for either Disneyland or California Adventure in Anaheim is now $99 for anyone 10 or older. That’s up from $96. Other U.S. Disney theme parks have posted similar increases. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents, Disney is now making it easier to have a magical vacation at the happiest place on earth.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, beginning August 10, for $999, a family of three (two adults and one child ages 3 to 9 years) to share the magic of Disney with a fun getaway.

The package includes:

2-night stay in a standard room at a select Disney’s All-Star Resort

2-Park Magic Ticket, with one-day-only admission to Magic Kingdom Park and one-day-only admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

One stroller rental per day (subject to availability)

One merchandise bag (includes a plush, autograph book, pen, “My 1st Visit “ Mickey ears and a reusable bag.

Rooms can be booked up till Sept. 24th. Prices are valid for arrivals most Sunday through Wednesday nights Aug. 11 to Sept. 25.

