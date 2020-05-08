Disney Springs to begin phased reopening May 20

1  of  3
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney World announced on Thursday that Disney Springs will begin a phased reopening on May 20.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this phase.

The rest of Walt Disney World will remain closed, including theme parks and hotels, according to the blog.

During this phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours.

The blog said Disney Springs may announce additional protocols closer to the opening date.

