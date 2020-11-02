DMV: Renew expired vehicle documents by Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a final push as the deadline looms, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers to renew expired documents. Anything that expired since the state floated an amnesty in light of the pandemic will now, finally become officially invalid after November 3.

“For those who have not already renewed their expired documents, it is important that you don’t wait,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The November 3 date impacts all vehicle registrations and non-driver identification cards expired since March. Because of the public health emergency, also extended by executive order at the time were inspections that have expired since April 1.

With only one day left to renew, the DMV wants users to head online to make any necessary changes and updates. An expired ID that is not renewed by November 3 will no longer be accepted, and drivers with out-of-date registrations or inspections will be driving illegally and subject to tickets.