DMX hospitalized after drug overdose, heart attack: reports

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Rapper DMX was hospitalized Friday night after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack, TMZ and Variety reported Saturday.
Sources old TMZ the overdose happened at his home around 11 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains and was moved to the critical care unit, according to TMZ.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers.
Not long after the published reports surfaced, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to wish DMX a full recovery. The phrase “Prayers to DMX” was trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
