BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The CEO of DocGo, the company tasked with providing care for the asylum seekers placed in New York state, has resigned following a newspaper report that he lied about his education history.

CEO Anthony Capone submitted his resignation a day after the Albany Times Union reported that his professional biography claimed Capone received a graduate degree in artificial intelligence from Clarkson University. The university confirmed to the newspaper that Capone did not receive such a degree, nor was he ever enrolled there.

DocGo detailed Capone’s resignation in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which was obtained by Nexstar’s WTEN on Friday. DocGo is a publicly traded company.

According to the the filing, Capone will be replaced by the company’s president and chief operating officer, Lee Bienstock.

The Times Union first reported the discrepancy on his biography on Thursday.

DocGo has come under scrutiny over its handling of the influx of migrants seeking asylum in New York. A state investigation into security firms subcontracted by DocGo to protect migrants in hotels found that many guards, including over a dozen working in Erie County, were employed without proper authorization and in apparent violation of state law.

In August, it was reported that the New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating the company over its handling of the asylum seeker situation.