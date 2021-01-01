Doctor recommends safe outdoor activities for kids on winter break

(WIVB)– Winter break is here and a lot of kids are probably asking mom and dad if they can go sledding or skiing? But are those activities safe right now during the pandemic?

One doctor with the Cleveland Clinic says there are all kinds of outdoor activities that can be safe for kids this winter. Like ice skating, cross country skiing, and of course building a snowman which you could turn into a neighborhood contest.

Officials add the key is to practice social distancing no matter what you’re doing.

They also say it’s important to still wear a mask or face covering underneath your scarf.

“Just try to have fun and acknowledge the fact that we can’t do the things that we would normally do in the way that we would normally do them, but try to focus on the things we can do and get creative.” Dr. Gina Robinson, Cleveland Clinic Children’s

Doctors also want to stress the importance of staying active this winter.

They say many kids are learning from home now, so they need to make sure they find some time to get moving, even if it’s just a short walk outside.