Doctors advise Covid caution for Thanksgiving, Halloween

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) “The virus is out there. It’s lurking in our community,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert with the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He joined New York’s Lieutenant Governor Governor Kathy Hochul, on Friday, in urging caution as people start to make holiday plans.

“That’ll be something that we’ll be concerned about,” said Hochul. “We urge people to be smart, make sure that you continue social distancing, wearing a mask at all times if possible because as the doctor showed, it definitely makes a dramatic difference in the outcomes if people are wearing masks.”

Dr. Russo says indoor eating creates a high risk of spreading the Covid virus. “Avoiding those types of situations, maybe doing things won’t really be welcome but Zoomed Thanksgiving perhaps is the safe thing to do and maybe celebrate Thanksgiving sometime then in the upcoming summer when things are lot safer.”

And when it comes to Halloween, Dr. Thomas Russo advises children try to stay in their ‘social bubble’ and wear a Covid safe mask. “Both for the children trick or treating and the people handing out the candy is, you don’t want to have an interaction there. Interaction is when the virus spreads, so put your candy outside on the porch.”

Dr. Russo adds that if between 60 and 80 percent of the population consistently wore masks, we could achieve what’s known as ‘herd immunity’, a way to fight off the disease just as well as a vaccine. “Remember, this isn’t really about you. Everyone says, ‘Well, what is my risk? What are the consequences for me?’ If you don’t take this seriously and get infected, then that has ramifications that you could spread the virus to individuals that could have more serious consequences as well, so this can’t be an individual egocentric division, this is a community decision.”