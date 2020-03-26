Doctors and nurses at ECMC have extra protection thanks to the City of Tonawanda, more donations needed

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nurses and doctors at ECMC have some extra protection, thanks to the City of Tonawanda. The mayor of the city, Rick Davis, and his assistant, Chuck Gilbert, dropped off 360 N95 masks Thursday morning.

“We are all in this together and every little bit helps,” Mayor Davis said.

ECMC sent out a statement Wednesday, warning they only have equipment to protect their medical staff for a week-and-a-half. The hospital placed orders for additional PPE supplies, but doesn’t have a guarantee of their delivery date. They’re now asking for donations, like the one the City of Tonawanda made.

#UPDATE: This is part of a release by @ECMCBuffalo. It says the hospital is less than 2 weeks from running out of #PPE. This is unprecedented, as is the #coronavirus pandemic, and the response in the US. The hospital is working day and night to replenish its supply. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/qUoZO5cPSk — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) March 26, 2020

Gilbert said the masks were donated to the city awhile ago. He and Davis knew about the dire need at the hospital, and wanted to make sure they went to good use.

“We felt that we needed to share what we have, knowing the glaring need that ECMC had,” Gilbert said. “Hopefully this will help them and their ability to treat patients.”

ECMC is in high need of N95 masks, specifically -3M 1860 model (size regular and small). The hospital is also taking non-N95 mask donations. Call (716) 898-3844 to make a donation, or email hospitalcommandcenter@ecmc.edu.