BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog daycare attendant was charged with felony animal cruelty for beating a dog to death.

Jarrod Dillman, 23, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court.

Prosecutors say Dillman was working at Pawprints on Niagara St. earlier this month when he threw the 3-year-old dog against a wall and repeatedly kicked it.

He is no longer employed as an attendant. He will be back in court on Friday morning.