ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog that went missing just minutes before his owners’ wedding has been found in upstate New York.

Stephanie Woodward and her now-husband tied the knot on Friday — just minuted before Rocky’s disappearance.

Immediately, the couple began putting up fliers and offering a $500 reward for Rocky’s safe return.

ROCKY IS SAFE ♡ We can't thank Rescued Treasures enough for helping to track his location and set up traps for him. He was trapped at 2:30am. We also thank @artisanchurch for letting us set up Rocky HQ here & the community for helping us figure out his location! THANK YOU ♡♡ pic.twitter.com/Jh1NBKdUFg — Stephanie Woodward (@IStepFunny) October 27, 2020

Woodward posted to Twitter on Tuesday, thanking the Rochester community and informing all that Rocky was found and is now safe.