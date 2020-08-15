Dominican Nuns of Perpetual Rosary relocating to Ohio from Buffalo

(WIVB) – The Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary will relocate from Buffalo’s East Side to Sts. Peter and Paul Retreat Center in Newark, Ohio, in the Diocese of Columbus.

“We have a long and happy history of ministry in the Diocese of Buffalo,” said Mother

Mary Dominic, OP, prioress of the community. “However, for several years now our community

has been considering the possibility of relocation from the city to an environment where we

might live out the fullness of our Dominican contemplative life. The community began to feel

called by the Holy Spirit to move to a place in the United States lacking a contemplative

monastery of nuns. We desired to follow Pope Francis’s reminder of the importance of the

cloistered life as a work of evangelization among the People of God.”

Fourteen nuns lived at the Dominican Convent on Doat Street. The convent is under contract for sale to the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School, which plans to open a school at the location.

“We will always be so grateful to the Dominican Sisters for sharing their gift of contemplative life and deep spirituality with us here in Buffalo and Western New York,” said Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo. “They embody God’s universal call to seek holiness, and to define those sacred spaces within our hearts and minds where we can listen to Him and where He can reveal himself in the quiet of our reflection.”

