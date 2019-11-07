Donation Drive for Deployed Military Members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Monday is Veterans Day. It’s a good time to thank those who have served, and are still serving our county all over the world.

To help our troops feel a little “Buffa-love,” the Explore and More Children’s Museum is collecting donations for thousands of military members deployed overseas.

The official drive runs from 7-10 a.m. Thursday (11/7) morning. But you can drop off toiletry items at the front desk of the museum through Veterans Day.

NEEDED: Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and baby wipes.

These donations will be mailed to military troops being deployed overseas from the Niagara Falls Air Base.

Anyone donating will also receive a Buy One Get One free admission to the museum for that day and will also be entered into a drawing for a free family membership.

You can also donate through Amazon, here.

Veterans and Active Duty Military receive free admission to Explore and More on Veterans Day, November 11th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.