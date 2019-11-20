Donations continue to come in as 97 Rock DJ lives in FeedMore WNY truck for week

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the next week, 97 Rock is asking Western New Yorkers to Rock Out Hunger, and once again, DJ Dave Jickster is leading the effort.

He’s living in a food bank truck outside Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital through Tuesday, November 26, to help collect money and food for FeedMore WNY’s Food Bank program..

He sleeps in a chair in the back of the truck, next to a heater, welcoming donations at all hours of the day or night.

“Sometimes third shift people come at three o’clock in the morning and donate food and wake you up, and sometimes they just leave it there nice and quiet on the steps, so it’s all good,” Jickster said. “That’s why we’re here.”

This is Jickster’s 14th year taking part in the round-the-clock Operation: Rock Out Hunger campaign.

“I can’t even begin to quantify the impact he alone has made in the Western New York community,” said FeedMore WNY’s communications director, Catherine Shick. “He is just so amazing.”

Generous community members are always amazing, too.

In just the first night and morning of this year’s Operation: Rock Out Hunger, they donated more than 600 turkeys, as well as other foods and monetary gifts.

But there is still a long way to go to make sure our neighbors don’t go hungry.

“People really don’t realize just how pervasive an issue hunger is here in Western New York, but we’re actually serving about 41,000 households by FeedMore WNY’s food bank program alone,” Shick said. “So there are a lot of individuals out here who really need the support.”

Any donation can help.

You can bring your donation to the FeedMore WNY truck any time between now and next Tuesday.

FeedMore WNY also collects donations throughout the rest of year. Click here to give money, or you can learn more about how to donate food here.