BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter rolled out its new mobile adoption truck Friday, replacing the old truck, which was 20 years old.

They’re calling it the “PAWS Truck.” Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter raised $186,397 to help pay for the truck. Mayor Byron Brown said the truck will be very helpful for the shelter and its future plans.

“Our hope, our vision for the future, is to build a new animal shelter,” he said. “But today, we are very excited with this new mobile adoption unit and what it means for pets in the City of Buffalo”

The animal shelter on N. Oak Street also officially reopened for walk-in visitors earlier this month. The shelter’s hours are as follows:

Monday : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday : 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Appointments are still required for animal meet and greets, as well as adoptions. To schedule an appointment, call (716) 851-5095. For more information, click here.