Donations pour in to help families who lost horses in barn fire

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The community is coming together for the families who lost their beloved horses in a barn fire in Depew on Friday.

“It’s hard not to come here every day. I’ve been here every day since. I don’t know how to not be here,” said Billie Jean Scott.

It’s been a routine for Billie Jean Scott for years to come take care of her three horses at the S & L Ranch in Depew. But now that’s changed.

Scott lost all three horses, including one that was 31-years-old, in a barn fire at the ranch on Broadway early Friday morning. In total, 12 horses and two dogs died in the fire. Depew Police and the fire department are still investigating.

“You have to put a horse down for their best interest but this was, they were just taken from us so this has been really tough,” said Scott.

But Scott says what’s getting her, the other families and the ranch owner through this — is the support from the community. WYRK held a fundraiser Monday. Donations have been pouring in, including people dropping off hay and grain for the remaining horses.

“We had to actually ask them to stop bringing grain because we don’t have a place to put it,” said Scott.

A go fund me page to help the ranch’s owner who also lost several horses has raised more than $10,000 as of Monday morning. Owners say they also need helping hands to clean up all of the burned hay and debris.

“If anybody has any ideas or help on the matter of debris removal it would be greatly appreciated,” said Matthew Dimmig.

“It’s just nice to see the community come together,” said Dakota Steigler, Scott’s daughter.

Scott tells News 4 the Lancaster youth football and cheer team held a fundraiser this weekend and raised more than $700. The money will go towards building a memorial where those horses are now buried. If you want to donate, you can find a link to the go fund me page here.