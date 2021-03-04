DoorDash providing 42 Erie County restaurants with $5,000 grants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 42 Erie County restaurants have been selected to receive money through DoorDash’s COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program.
Each one will receive a $5,000 grant. The grants are being administered by Hello Alice.
According to a news release, the money “can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.”
“This is a huge help,” said Ben Holmes, Owner, Wallenwein’s Hotel. “It will help me in many different ways. We will be able to put up some barriers between tables to help us to bring in more people and expand our seating. It will also help with payroll and to fix some equipment that we have been neglecting due to lack of funds. Grants like this help a ton to keep a historic and iconic restaurant from having to close their doors which has become all too common in the past year.”
Here are the grant winners:
- 773 North, Grand Island
- Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View
- Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo
- Bellini’s Bistro, Buffalo
- Cantina 62, Buffalo
- Carbone’s Pizza, Buffalo
- Casa Azul, Buffalo
- The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence
- Coyote Cafe, Hamburg
- EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo
- Freddy J’s BBQ, Buffalo
- Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo
- Haak’s Cakes, Hamburg
- Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg
- The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence
- The Isle View, Tonawanda
- John & Mary’s, Lackawanna
- Joe’s Deli, Buffalo
- Jolly Jug, Amherst
- Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo
- Mel’s Place, Chaffee
- Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo
- Misuta Chow’s, Buffalo
- My Tomato Pie, Amherst
- Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville
- Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore
- Old School Tavern, Buffalo
- Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo
- Phat Catz, Buffalo
- Pho Cafe, Getzville
- Phovana Restaurant, Amherst
- Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg
- Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo
- Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore
- Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda
- SZND Dining, Buffalo
- Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga
- This Little Pig, Williamsville
- Tipico Coffee, Buffalo
- Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora
- Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga
- Wine On Hertel, Buffalo
