DoorDash providing 42 Erie County restaurants with $5,000 grants

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Meal delivery company DoorDash said its revenue more than tripled last year thanks to pandemic-driven demand, but it still lost money because it spent more heavily on marketing and expanding its business. DoorDash reported a net loss of $312 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 42 Erie County restaurants have been selected to receive money through DoorDash’s COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program.

Each one will receive a $5,000 grant. The grants are being administered by Hello Alice.

According to a news release, the money “can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.”

“This is a huge help,” said Ben Holmes, Owner, Wallenwein’s Hotel. “It will help me in many different ways. We will be able to put up some barriers between tables to help us to bring in more people and expand our seating. It will also help with payroll and to fix some equipment that we have been neglecting due to lack of funds. Grants like this help a ton to keep a historic and iconic restaurant from having to close their doors which has become all too common in the past year.”

Here are the grant winners:

773 North, Grand Island

Armor Inn & Tap Room, Lake View

Bada Bing Bar & Grill, Buffalo

Bellini’s Bistro, Buffalo

Cantina 62, Buffalo

Carbone’s Pizza, Buffalo

Casa Azul, Buffalo

The Cheesy Chick Cafe, Clarence

Coyote Cafe, Hamburg

EM Tea Coffee Cup Cafe, Buffalo

Freddy J’s BBQ, Buffalo

Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo

Haak’s Cakes, Hamburg

Hat Trix Bar and Grill, Hamburg

The Hollow Bistro & Brew, Clarence

The Isle View, Tonawanda

John & Mary’s, Lackawanna

Joe’s Deli, Buffalo

Jolly Jug, Amherst

Local Kitchen & Beer Bar, Buffalo

Mel’s Place, Chaffee

Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo

Misuta Chow’s, Buffalo

My Tomato Pie, Amherst

Nellai Banana Leaf, Williamsville

Nick’s Place Express, Kenmore

Old School Tavern, Buffalo

Park Vue Soul Food Bar and Restaurant, Buffalo

Phat Catz, Buffalo

Pho Cafe, Getzville

Phovana Restaurant, Amherst

Saigon Bangkok, Hamburg

Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Buffalo

Serafim’s Greek on the Street, Kenmore

Sweet Life Dessert Experience, Tonawanda

SZND Dining, Buffalo

Taqueria Los Mayas, Cheektowaga

This Little Pig, Williamsville

Tipico Coffee, Buffalo

Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora

Waves Restaurant, Cheektowaga

Wine On Hertel, Buffalo