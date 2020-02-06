Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

For American politics, it’s been a week for the ages: a bungled start to the 2020 presidential primary season, a State of Union speech with partisanship on full display and a conclusion to the most contentious chapter of all — the nation’s third-ever impeachment trial.

Watching all this from afar are allies, foes and those who have looked to the United States for stability. Here, from AP correspondents in four regions, is a look at how some key American allies are eyeing the 2020 U.S. election and the jumbled months that precede it — whether in the hope that Donald Trump's Republican presidency continues for a second term or that a Democrat returns to the White House.