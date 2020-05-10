Doulas will be allowed back into the delivery room at Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban

(WIVB) – Kaleida Health will now allow doulas back into Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Kaleida Health announced the news fittingly on Mother’s Day.
Doulas will need to follow all temperature screening and personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols.
“Allowing doulas will be a great support to our laboring moms – especially those from the Buffalo immigrant and refugee communities,” said Cassie Church, MSN, NEA-BC, RNC-NIC, chief nursing officer at Oishei Children’s Hospital.