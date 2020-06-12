Downstate representatives propose legislation to repeal nursing home immunity

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/NEWS10) — On Thursday, State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Ron Kim announced legislation to repeal a state budget amendment giving “blanket corporate immunity” to nursing homeowners, shareholders, and trustees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is abundantly clear that nursing homes have not received the full support that they need to weather this pandemic, which does not mean we completely strip away their responsibility for the care of our loved ones.” Alessandra Biaggi

State SENator representing New York’s 34th District

The representatives—who represent parts of New York City and Westchester County—want to hold those facilities accountable by repealing Article 30-D of the Public Health Law.

According to the Bronx Times, over 5,600 families have lost a beloved nursing home resident due to the pandemic to date. The repeal of 30-D would allow families to pursue legal action, potentially uncovering evidence of improper care.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m., the representatives held a Zoom meeting with New Yorkers affected by coronavirus deaths at nursing homes. Kim shared an emotional story of losing his uncle, and several others shared their stories of loss.