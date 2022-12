Thursday & Main is returning to Fountain Plaza on June 9 (Buffalo Place)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.

Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available.

The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza at Main and Chippewa Streets.