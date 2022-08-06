BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens gathered outside Buffalo City Hall Saturday to raise the Burmese flag.

The ceremony was in honor of those who fought and died in the spring revolution in Burma. In February of 2021 a brutal coup happened in Burma by a military regime and more than 1,000 people were killed for protesting and fighting for democracy.

“We’re all gathering here to celebrate their struggles, their contributions, their sacrifices but also to remind the entire Burmese diaspora and the world that the fight is ongoing I know that a lot is happening and there’s a Ukraine crisis but also there is this brutal dictatorship currently in Burma and the Burmese people are fighting against it,” said organizer Ba-Zan Lin.

The group continues to raise awareness and fight for democracy.