BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dozens of people living in the People Inc. Jeffernson Avenue Apartments were forced from their homes Thursday night.

A People Inc. spokesperson says there was a gas leak.

People Inc. says all tenants were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The spokesperson tells us they are working with the American Red Cross to safely re-locate tenants temporarily.

No one was injured.

News 4 is told National Fuel is working to fix the gas lines.