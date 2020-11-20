Dr. Fauci expresses confidence in results of two COVID-19 vaccine trials

(WIVB) – At Thursday’s White House Task Force press conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he’s confident in the results of trials for two COVID-19 vaccines.

Both Pfizer and Bion-tech have announced vaccines that protect nearly everyone from COVID-19.

“The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity,” Dr. Fauci said. “It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before.”

Dr. Fauci says caccines will be delivered to the highest priority groups by the end of December.