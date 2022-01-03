BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. John Sellick, a professor and infectious disease expert from the Jacobs School of Medicine at the University at Buffalo, joined News 4 Monday evening to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 12 and older.
The full interview can be seen above.
New on WIVB.com
- Hochul says while COVID cases across the state are going up, Omicron is not hospitalizing New Yorkers
- Dr. John Sellick joins News 4 to discuss booster shots for children 12 and up
- East Amherst fire results in $125,000 in damages, no injuries reported
- With opt-out deadline in the rearview, municipalities await NYS marijuana regulations
- Students return from holiday break amidst surge in cases