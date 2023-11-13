BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hold on, he’s going home. Almost.

Drake will be making his way to Buffalo, the city across the water from his hometown of Toronto, on February 27. The rapper is set to perform at the KeyBank Center, along with J. Cole, as part of the It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? tour.

With an impact on the music industry stretching around the globe, Drake’s more than 83 million Spotify listeners currently make him the third-most-popular artist in the world, according to the streaming platform. Not to mention, he’s a four-time Grammy winner.

Some of Drake’s early success was found here in Buffalo, and he’s harkened back to the 716 in lyrics over the years. They include a reference to Daemen College in 2021’s “The Remorse” and the more recent 2023 track “Away From Home,” where he mentioned shopping at the Walden Galleria.

After closing out a highly successful leg of the It’s All A Blur tour with a pair of shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last month, this next round of tour dates will take Drake across the United States. So, there’s no Toronto stop this time.

In Buffalo, a look at the Ticketmaster map shows plans for a 360-degree revolving stage in the center of KeyBank Arena.

The general sale for the Buffalo show this winter will begin this Friday, November 17 at 11 a.m., with a presale starting two days prior. Those looking for tickets to the 8 p.m. show can get them here.