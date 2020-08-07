Drive-in concert series coming to Lockport’s Kenan Center

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Kenan Center will bring socially-distanced concerts to the heart of the Lockport community with drive-in concerts.

The “Drive-In Style” series will feature Handsome Jack on Aug. 29 and Workingman’s Dead on Sept. 26.

“The community has told us that they want concerts and we are ready to deliver,” Parrish Gibbons Herzog, spokeswoman for the Kenan Center, said. “We’re teaming up with two of WNY’s favorite bands to launch this series, and we will continue to monitor state regulations as we book future concerts.”

The series is open to people of all ages. Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to six people). Tickets range from $120 for VIP front row to $80 for back row.

All online ticket sales must be made in advance of the show.

All online ticket sales, social distancing guidelines and information can be found at www.kenancenter.org.