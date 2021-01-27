Drive through ice sculpture event coming to Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Hamburg Fairgrounds announced a new ice sculpting event coming to Hamburg in February, which will feature over 90 sculptures.

The event titled “The Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Through” is new to the fairgrounds and will run from 5 to 10 p.m. from February 11 through February 15.

Event organizers tell us more than 150,000 pounds of ice will be carved in different classic sculpture styles, featuring Valentine’s Day sculptures and a tribute to frontline workers. We’re told many of the sculptures will be illuminated with colored LED lights.

Officials say the drive-through lasts approximately 15 to 30 minutes and admission is $25 per vehicle.

Tickets for the event must be purchases ahead of time and a limited amount of tickets are available.

The event is being produced by produced by The Ice Farm.

For more information, click here.