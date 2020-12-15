Drive-thru Covid test site could eventually offer vaccine

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WIVB) As front line hospital workers began receiving the first round of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine this week, a pharmacy owner in the Town of Tonawanda is hoping for permission to eventually offer the vaccine to the general public in drive-through fashion.

Brighton Eggert Pharmacy has been doing drive-through Covid testing in the parking lot of Lincoln Pool in the Town of Tonawanda for weeks. The owner is hoping that, with government approval, his staff could do the same with vaccines.

Brighton Eggert Pharmacy is now testing nearly a thousand people per day at the drive through site. You call in advance, pay $65, and can usually get a test within 24 hours of the call. You drive up, they take swab as you sit in your car, then drive away and get the results within one hour by email.

Owner Don Arthur is ready and willing to conduct a similar operation when widespread vaccines are available to the general public. “I’m hoping. We’re just waiting for government. We’re reading as much as we can from our association and I’m hoping we’ll be vaccinating people as soon as the middle of January, but as of today, we’ve received zero information as to when that will start.”

But the Chief medical Officer for Walgreens predicts it will not be until the end of March before the vaccine is widely available to the general public. Walgreens and CVS are designated as receivers and distributors of the first vaccines and will begin administering them at local nursing homes next week. Both nursing home workers and residents will get the vaccine, if they choose to. “The vaccine is very effective, but more importantly it is a safe vaccine. This really is a safe thing to do for yourself and for your family.”

Here is statement released today regarding vaccinations at Elderwood facilities;

BUFFALO, NY – New York State has received its initial delivery of 170,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, Inc. and has begun vaccinating the first group of designated New Yorkers. Elderwood, with 28 senior care communities in New York State, has begun preparations to quickly and safely administer vaccinations in coordination with the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program.

The state has announced that high-risk health care workers, nursing home residents, and nursing home staff are prioritized to be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by other long-term and congregate care staff and residents, and EMS and other health care workers.

Specific dates for vaccination clinics will be coordinated on a facility-by-facility basis with the retail pharmacies. “We are excited and encouraged by the arrival of a safe and effective vaccine against this dangerous and prolific virus,” said Becky Littler, RN, Chief Nursing Officer for Elderwood.

The CDC has partnered with CVS, Walgreens, and Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the United States. That program, the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program, will facilitate safe vaccination of this critical patient population, while reducing the burden on LTC facilities and health departments. The program provides end-to-end management of the COVID-19 vaccination process, including cold chain management, on-site vaccinations, and fulfillment of reporting requirements.

As part of this program, Elderwood is working directly with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to host vaccination clinics at its various facilities for our residents and staff. All eligible residents and staff are encouraged to take the vaccination; however, it is not mandatory. While the vaccination process is underway, all New Yorkers should continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid small and large gatherings.