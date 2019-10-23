Driver charged after striking Sheriff’s vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unlicensed driver has been charged after striking a parked Erie County Sheriff’s vehicle outside the Rath Building.

Deputies responded to the incident on Pearl St. around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say Anthony Hunter, 61, was driving with a suspended license, suspended registration and no insurance.

Hunter’s passenger, 51-year-old Keion Hunter, had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Buffalo.

Anthony Hunter was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Keion Hunter was turned over to Buffalo police.

The Sheriff’s vehicle sustained little damage.

